GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares made a tentative rebound from three-month lows on Wednesday though the spectre of higher borrowing costs in the United States and concerns about the apparent lack of progress in talks between Greece and its creditors sapped confidence. * The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies on Wednesday but remained underpinned by rising U.S. Treasury yields, as investors warily watched developments in Greece's ongoing talks to avert financial crisis. * Oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with benchmark yields reaching seven-month highs on selling spurred by this week's flood of debt supply, including $24 billion in three-year government notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,481.25 (down 0.16 pct) * NSE index 8,022.40 (down 0.27 pct) * Rupee 63.92/93 per dollar (64.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8-June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. * India's central bank is due to release the current account data for January-March sometime this week. * India's central bank to release bi-weekly money supply data during the day. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks have welcomed new rules that could allow them to take majority stakes in troubled companies as a warning to wayward entrepreneurs, even if the provisions will not apply to the bulk of struggling loans from past years. * India's central bank has laid down draft rules for companies to sell rupee bonds offshore, setting a limit on the price of the bonds at 500 basis points above Indian government bonds of similar maturities. * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday released draft guidelines on the issuance of rupee-linked bonds overseas on which it plans to cap coupons at 500 basis points above similar maturity government bonds. KEY DEALS * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise funds by selling bonds maturing in seven years and three days, four merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The infrastructure finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.73 percent and has received an initial commitment of 1 billion rupees, Newsrise reported. * India's L&T FinCorp Ltd plans to raise funds by issuing of two separate bonds maturing in 18 months and two years, a company official told Newsrise on Tuesday. The non-banking finance company will offer an annual coupon of 8.79 percent on the 18-month bonds and 8.90 percent on the two-year notes, the official who declined to be identified, added. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 9* -$100.94 mln Month-to-date** $69.63 mln Year-to-date** $6.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 9 -$85.26 mln Month-to-date -$683.68 mln Year-to-date $6.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 9, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 9 Foreign Banks 12.99 bln Public Sector Banks 0.65 bln Private Sector Banks 1.16 bln Mutual Funds 15.39 bln Others -17.15 bln Primary Dealers -13.03 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 10 Dated bonds 150 June 12 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 9 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 39 bids for 135.11 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 53.18 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln rupees ($1 = 64 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)