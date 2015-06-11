GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, encouraged by gains on Wall Street, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a five-year low after the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in four years as the economy slows. * The yen held onto broad gains early on Thursday and extended its bullish run against the New Zealand dollar, which came under intense pressure after a surprise interest rate cut at home. * Oil rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday, with U.S. crude nearing a one-month high and gasoline hitting its highest price since November, as a big U.S. stocks drawdown boosted the outlook for summer fuel demand. * A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months on Wednesday after a brief respite due to a solid auction of 10-year notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,840.50 (up 1.36 pct) * NSE index 8,124.45 (up 1.27 pct) * Rupee 63.84/85 per dollar (63.92/93) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8 and June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's current account deficit narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in the January-March quarter, its lowest in a year, as global oil prices slumped while foreign investments into the country remained robust. * The Reserve Bank of India purchased a net $5.4 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in April, the central bank's monthly bulletin showed on Wednesday, lower than its purchases a month ago. The total spot dollar purchase now stands at $33.08 billion in the first four months of 2015. * India's indirect tax receipts grew 37.3 percent in May over last year, indicating a pick up in the manufacturing sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. Indirect tax receipts for April-May were up 39.2 percent year-on-year, Jaitley told reporters. KEY DEALS * India's L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 20 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. * India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said. The state-run entity will pay an annual coupon of 8.30 percent on the papers, the bankers told Newsrise. * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd plans to raise funds by selling bonds maturing in three years and subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, a company official said. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 8.88 percent on the three-year notes and 9.25 percent on the 10-year papers, the official, who declined to be identified, told Newsrise. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 10* -$75.55 mln Month-to-date** -$36.56 mln Year-to-date** $6.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 10 $1.21 bln Month-to-date $526.38 mln Year-to-date $8.11 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 10, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 10 Foreign Banks -23.44 bln Public Sector Banks 35.48 bln Private Sector Banks 2.37 bln Mutual Funds -20.05 bln Others 1.66 bln Primary Dealers 4.29 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 11 115252.30 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 11 60000.00 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 7.17% 2015 Redemption Jun 13 342574.45 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 12 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 10 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 140.51 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 56.63 billion rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.55 trillion rupees ($1 = 63.8 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)