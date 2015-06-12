GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia share markets made guarded gains on Friday and the dollar held firm in the wake of reassuringly upbeat U.S. retail data, though the mood was cautious as Greek debt talks took yet another confusing turn. * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Friday, having drifted higher on fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while a setback in the Greek debt talks put the euro on the defensive. * Oil futures dipped on Thursday after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand. * The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as lower European borrowing costs and a robust 30-year bond auction renewed appetite for U.S. government bonds following a two-day selloff. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,370.98 down 1.75 pct) * NSE index 7,965.35 (down 1.5 pct) * Rupee 63.97/98 per dollar (63.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.34 pct (7.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.90 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8 and June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. * India due to release consumer inflation data and factory output at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange reserves and bi-weekly bank credit data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian data on Friday is expected to paint a grim picture of the economy and could reinforce doubts about the health of the world's fastest growing major economy. KEY DEALS * India's Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Tata Capital Ltd, plans to raise funds through an issue of two bonds - one maturing in three years and another in 10 years. * Indian companies' bond sales through private placements in May fell to the lowest level since July, data from the Securities & Exchange Board of India showed. * FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 11* -$97.34 mln Month-to-date** $112.88 mln Year-to-date** $6.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 11 -$59.72 mln Month-to-date $466.60 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 11, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 11 Foreign Banks -2.23 bln Public Sector Banks 24.94 bln Private Sector Banks -9.53 bln Mutual Funds 1.30 bln Others -2.26 bln Primary Dealers -12.23 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 7.17% 2015 Redemption Jun 13 342574.45 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 12 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 10 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 133.86 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.62 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln rupees ($1 = 64 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)