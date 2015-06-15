GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell and the euro skidded in Asian trade on Monday, after Greece's talks with lenders to avert a default ended with no agreement and Wall Street logged losses ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. * The euro lurched lower first thing in Asia on Monday after efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure over the weekend. * Oil prices extended declines on Monday after two straight days of losses late last week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday with longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs as concerns about a Greek default supported safety demand for bonds ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,425.30 (up 0.21 pct) * NSE index 7,982.90 (up 0.22 pct) * Rupee 64.06/07 per dollar (63.97/98) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.33 pct (7.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.80/6.90 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8 and June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders in its cash-rich oil unit Cairn India Ltd, a deal that helps parent Vedanta Resources Plc repay hefty debts. * India's industrial production output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail inflation edged up in May, easing concern over an economy facing the worst drought since 2009. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 12* -$17.17 mln Month-to-date** $449.43 mln Year-to-date** $8.03 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 12 -$104.67 mln Month-to-date -$204.41 mln Year-to-date $6.67 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 12, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 15 152.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.35%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 2171.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 22617.43 (10 States) SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury Bills 150 June 17 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 11 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 26 bids for 109.61 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it inserts liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 56.62 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances flat at 3.54 trln rupees ($1 = 64.10 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)