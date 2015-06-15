GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell and the euro skidded in Asian trade on
Monday, after Greece's talks with lenders to avert a default
ended with no agreement and Wall Street logged losses ahead of a
Federal Reserve meeting.
* The euro lurched lower first thing in Asia on Monday after
efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors
broke up in failure over the weekend.
* Oil prices extended declines on Monday after two straight
days of losses late last week as high production offset strong
refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico
operations supported U.S. crude.
* U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday with
longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs as concerns
about a Greek default supported safety demand for bonds ahead of
a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,425.30 (up 0.21 pct)
* NSE index 7,982.90 (up 0.22 pct)
* Rupee 64.06/07 per dollar (63.97/98)
* 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.88 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.33 pct (7.34 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.59 pct)
* Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.80/6.90 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India is expected to release trade data for May between
June 8 and June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data
release.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd made
a $2.3 billion offer on Sunday to buy out minority shareholders
in its cash-rich oil unit Cairn India Ltd, a deal that
helps parent Vedanta Resources Plc repay hefty debts.
* India's industrial production output grew more than
expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail
inflation edged up in May, easing concern over an economy facing
the worst drought since 2009.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 12* -$17.17 mln
Month-to-date** $449.43 mln
Year-to-date** $8.03 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 12
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
June 12 -$104.67 mln
Month-to-date -$204.41 mln
Year-to-date $6.67 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 12,
on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77
(2 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 15 152.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.35%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 2171.99
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.39%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 22617.43
(10 States)
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36
(KERALA)
For the full table of June inflows, see:
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Treasury Bills 150 June 17
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 11
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
26 bids for 109.61 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it inserts liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 56.62 bln
rupees
* India cbank says banks' cash balances flat at 3.54 trln
rupees
($1 = 64.10 Indian Rupees)
