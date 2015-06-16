GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the day also prompted caution. * The dollar was steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with traders adopting a cautious stance as they wait for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that takes place amid the backdrop of a looming crisis in Greece. * Crude prices rose after a cautious start on Tuesday, boosted by warnings that a tropical storm was about to hit the coast of oil producing state Texas. * U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday after New York manufacturing data disappointed and on concerns that Greece might default on loans and be ejected from the European currency after talks between the nation and its creditors collapsed. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,586.55 (up 0.61 pct) * NSE index 8,013.90 (up 0.39 pct) * Rupee 64.16/17 per dollar (64.06/07) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for May between June 8 and June 19. There is no fixed time or date for the data release. KEY DEALS * India's NHPC Ltd plans to raise up to 14.75 billion rupees through a bond sale in July, three merchant bankers said. The company has asked arrangers to express their interest in participating in the bond issue by June 18, the bankers told Newsrise. * India's L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd has set a semi-annual coupon of 9.81 percent on its bonds maturing in 20 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. * French cement maker Lafarge will pay Baring Private Equity 270 million euros ($304 million) to acquire the fund's 14 percent stake in Lafarge India, the company said on Monday. * India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone operations through a stock swap. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.38 64.47 64.43 64.43-45 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 15* -$94.24 mln Month-to-date** $120.98 mln Year-to-date** $6.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 15 -$199.03 mln Month-to-date $362.31 mln Year-to-date $8.10 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 15, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 15 Foreign Banks -2.47 bln Public Sector Banks -5.25 bln Private Sector Banks 3.99 bln Mutual Funds 9.35 bln Others -10.48 bln Primary Dealers 4.86 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 110317.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 50340.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury Bills 150 June 17 Dated bonds 150 June 19 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 15 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all eight bids for 42.25 billion rupees ($659.07 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 56.62 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances flat at 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 64.10 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)