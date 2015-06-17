GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia share markets turned mixed while the dollar flatlined on Wednesday as tension mounted before the Federal Reserve delivers views on the U.S. economy that could shed light on when U.S. interest rates are likely to rise. * The euro was held hostage by the crisis in Greece on Wednesday while the dollar held firm after solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September. * Crude prices were virtually unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday as firm demand met strong output, with the market waiting for U.S. storage figures later in the day. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's creditors, increasing demand for safe-haven debt as investors worried that the country could default on its loans and leave the euro. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,686.51 (up 0.38 pct) * NSE index 8,047.30 (up 0.42 pct) * Rupee 64.24/25 per dollar (64.16/17) * 10-year bond yield 7.88 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.33 pct (7.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.40 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Bajaj Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 2 years and 3 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.90 percent on both the bonds, they said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.58 64.70 64.60 64.58-60 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 16* $81.31 mln Month-to-date** -$212.40 mln Year-to-date** $6.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 16 -$77.83 mln Month-to-date $284.97 mln Year-to-date $8.01 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 16, on NSDL's website, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 16 Foreign Banks -9.51 bln Public Sector Banks -3.57 bln Private Sector Banks 9.91 bln Mutual Funds 3.58 bln Others 7.36 bln Primary Dealers -7.76 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 110317.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 50340.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury Bills 150 June 17 Dated bonds 150 June 19 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 16 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 10 bids for 58.05 billion rupees ($905.33 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.22 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees ($1 = 64.20 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)