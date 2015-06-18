GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities rose early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded more dovish than many had expected and led investors to push back their expected timing of a rate hike, while the dollar was put on the defensive on the same token. * The U.S. dollar languished at one-month lows early on Thursday, having suffered a setback after the head of the Federal Reserve disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer signal on when the central bank will lift interest rates. * Oil prices slipped on Thursday after U.S. government data showed that gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose last week, although falls were checked by continuing Middle East geopolitical tensions. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts, but said growth this year is still likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,832.66 (up 0.55 pct) * NSE index 8,091.55 (up 0.55 pct) * Rupee 64.11/12 per dollar (64.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 7.85 pct (7.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (steady) * Call money 6.30/6.35 pct (6.30/6.40 pct) KEY DEALS * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise funds selling bonds, and has invited coupon bids from merchant bankers latest by 2 p.m. on Thursday, three merchant bankers with knowledge of the matter told Newsrise on Wednesday. The bonds offered by the state-run entity will likely mature in five years, they added. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has raised duties on certain steel products by up to 2.5 percentage points, as domestic producers struggle to cope with surging cheap imports from China and Russia, among others. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.50 64.55 64.26 64.26-30 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 17* -$146.57 mln Month-to-date** -$288.93 mln Year-to-date** $6.58 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * June 17 -$31.51 mln Month-to-date $253.46 mln Year-to-date $7.98 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 17, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 17 Foreign Banks -12.06 bln Public Sector Banks -3.34 bln Private Sector Banks 9.02 bln Mutual Funds -1.69 bln Others -3.29 bln Primary Dealers 11.36 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 110317.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 50340.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 19 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 17 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 21 bids for 104.41 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.62 trln rupees ($1 = 64.20 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)