GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held firm and the dollar remained on the defensive on Friday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates too soon, though anxiety over how Greece's debt crisis will unfold dampens risk appetite. * The dollar wallowed at a fresh one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, as tame U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates. * Oil futures prices dipped slightly in thin trade on Friday as forecast higher production by U.S. shale oil producers this year added to lingering worries over demand. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the yield curve steepened after stronger economic data increased speculation that inflation would increase and that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,115.83 (up 1.06 pct) * NSE index 8,174.60 (up 1.03 pct) * Rupee 63.73/74 per dollar (64.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (6.30/6.35 pct) KEY DEALS * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 10 years, two merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The infrastructure finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and has received an initial commitment of 2.5 billion rupees so far, they said. * State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, has priced a 20 billion rupees ($313.7 million) 5-year bullet bond offering at 8.37 percent through multiple arrangers. The offering settles on Monday. Nabard is locally rated Triple A. * India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. plans to raise funds through an issue of subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9.10 percent on these bonds, they added. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian benchmark government bond yields have hardened back to January levels despite three interest rate cuts this year, a shift that is eating into banks' profits and hampering efforts to get them to pass on lower lending rates. * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that economic reforms in the legislative pipeline can push India's growth rate above the 7 to 7.5 percent range. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's foreign reserves data FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 18 -$102.60 mln Month-to-date $150.86 mln Year-to-date $7.88 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 18, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 18 Foreign Banks 18.54 bln Public Sector Banks -24.88 bln Private Sector Banks 2.16 bln Mutual Funds 0 Others -6.65 bln Primary Dealers 10.83 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 19 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 18 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 10 bids for 42.40 billion rupees ($663.93 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.69 trln rupees ($1 = 63.80 Indian Rupees) ($1 = 63.6618 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)