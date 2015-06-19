GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares held firm and the dollar remained on the
defensive on Friday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve
will not raise interest rates too soon, though anxiety over how
Greece's debt crisis will unfold dampens risk appetite.
* The dollar wallowed at a fresh one-month low against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday, as tame U.S.
inflation data added to uncertainty over when the Federal
Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
* Oil futures prices dipped slightly in thin trade on Friday
as forecast higher production by U.S. shale oil producers this
year added to lingering worries over demand.
* U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the yield curve
steepened after stronger economic data increased speculation
that inflation would increase and that the Federal Reserve is
closer to raising interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,115.83 (up 1.06 pct)
* NSE index 8,174.60 (up 1.03 pct)
* Rupee 63.73/74 per dollar (64.11/12)
* 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.85 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.30 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.57 pct)
* Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (6.30/6.35 pct)
KEY DEALS
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds
maturing in 10 years, two merchant bankers told Newsrise on
Thursday. The infrastructure finance company will pay an annual
coupon of 8.70 percent and has received an initial commitment of
2.5 billion rupees so far, they said.
* State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development, or Nabard, has priced a 20 billion rupees ($313.7
million) 5-year bullet bond offering at 8.37 percent through
multiple arrangers. The offering settles on Monday. Nabard is
locally rated Triple A.
* India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
plans to raise funds through an issue of subordinated bonds
maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on
Thursday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual
coupon of 9.10 percent on these bonds, they added.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian benchmark government bond yields have hardened back
to January levels despite three interest rate cuts this year, a
shift that is eating into banks' profits and hampering efforts
to get them to pass on lower lending rates.
* Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that
economic reforms in the legislative pipeline can push India's
growth rate above the 7 to 7.5 percent range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's foreign reserves data
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
June 18 -$102.60 mln
Month-to-date $150.86 mln
Year-to-date $7.88 bln
Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 18,
on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 18
Foreign Banks 18.54 bln
Public Sector Banks -24.88 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.16 bln
Mutual Funds 0
Others -6.65 bln
Primary Dealers 10.83 bln
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 193.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 19.40
(MIZORAM)
SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1554.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 389.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 782.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 117.45
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31
(4 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00
(WEST BENGAL)
=============================================================
For the full table of June inflows, see:
=============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Dated bonds 150 June 19
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 18
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
10 bids for 42.40 billion rupees ($663.93 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln
rupees
* India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.69 trln
rupees
($1 = 63.80 Indian Rupees)
($1 = 63.6618 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)