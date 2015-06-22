GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got the week off to a strong start and U.S. stock futures and the euro firmed on Monday, after Greece scrambled to avert defaulting on its debt with last-minute proposals aimed at appeasing its creditors. * The dollar was on the defensive against the yen on Monday, weighed down after U.S. debt yields slid amid limited signs of progress in averting a potential Greek debt default. * Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Monday, falling for a second session on concerns about the outcome of an emergency euro zone meeting later in the day on the Greek debt crisis and worries about oversupply. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as Greece moved closer to a deadline to pay back debt, and as investors continued to grapple with whether the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising U.S. interest rates this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,316.17 (up 0.74 pct) * NSE index 8,224.95 (up 0.62 pct) * Rupee 63.55/56 per dollar (63.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.25-7.30 pct (6.25-6.30 pct) KEY DEALS * State-run Steel Authority of India, or Sail, plans to raise a minimum 2.5 billion rupees ($39 million) through an offering of 5-year bullet bonds. Bids need to be submitted at or before 11.30 a.m. on Monday. The company has asked the arrangers to submit minimum bids of 1 billion rupees. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 19* -$16.69 mln Month-to-date** -$520.29 mln Year-to-date** $6.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 19 $47.68 mln Month-to-date $198.94 mln Year-to-date $7.93 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 19, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 19 Foreign Banks 11.16 bln Public Sector Banks -72.33 bln Private Sector Banks 67.47 bln Mutual Funds 9.50 bln Others 9.16 bln Primary Dealers -24.96 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.36% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 22 5434.00 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE State loans 90.95 June 23 Treasury bills 150 June 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 19 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 10 bids for 43.20 billion rupees ($677.54 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)