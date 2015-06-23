GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday after a gauge of Chinese factory activity suggested signs of stabilization, and Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would stave off a debt default and reach a deal with lenders later this week. * The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday, having drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a seemingly endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt talks. * Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday on renewed worries over a global glut of oil and lacklustre demand ahead of preliminary manufacturing figures from China and Japan later on Tuesday. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on optimism Greece would reach a last-minute deal with creditors and after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,730.21 (up 1.52 pct) * NSE index 8,353.10 (up 1.56 pct) * Rupee 63.51/52 per dollar (63.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to have board meeting during the day. KEY DEALS * Steel Authority of India Ltd. has set an annual coupon of 8.37 percent on its five-year bond issue, four merchant bankers said on Monday. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 22* $102.52 mln Month-to-date** -$537.24 mln Year-to-date** $6.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 22 $56.05 mln Month-to-date $254.59 mln Year-to-date $7.99 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 22, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 22 Foreign Banks -12.05 bln Public Sector Banks 2.11 bln Private Sector Banks -2.29 bln Mutual Funds 1.28 bln Others 10.28 bln Primary Dealers 0.66 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 36676.46 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE State loans 90.95 June 23 Treasury bills 150 June 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 22 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all nine bids for 42.62 billion rupees ($671 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)