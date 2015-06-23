GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday after a gauge of
Chinese factory activity suggested signs of stabilization, and
Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would stave off
a debt default and reach a deal with lenders later this week.
* The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday, having
drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a seemingly
endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt
talks.
* Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday on renewed
worries over a global glut of oil and lacklustre demand ahead of
preliminary manufacturing figures from China and Japan later on
Tuesday.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on optimism Greece
would reach a last-minute deal with creditors and after
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data supported expectations
of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,730.21 (up 1.52 pct)
* NSE index 8,353.10 (up 1.56 pct)
* Rupee 63.51/52 per dollar (63.55/56)
* 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.18 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.52 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of
India to have board meeting during the day.
KEY DEALS
* Steel Authority of India Ltd. has set an annual coupon of
8.37 percent on its five-year bond issue, four merchant bankers
said on Monday.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 22* $102.52 mln
Month-to-date** -$537.24 mln
Year-to-date** $6.33 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 22
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
June 22 $56.05 mln
Month-to-date $254.59 mln
Year-to-date $7.99 bln
Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 22,
on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 22
Foreign Banks -12.05 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.11 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.29 bln
Mutual Funds 1.28 bln
Others 10.28 bln
Primary Dealers 0.66 bln
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 36676.46
=============================================================
For the full table of June inflows, see:
=============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
State loans 90.95 June 23
Treasury bills 150 June 24
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 22
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
nine bids for 42.62 billion rupees ($671 million) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 56.22 bln
rupees
* India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln
rupees
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)