GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia shares were trying to score a sixth session of gains on Wednesday as investors chose to be optimistic on the chances of a Greek debt deal, while the dollar held firm as the prospect of U.S. rate rises came back into view. * The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes for stronger than expected U.S. crude demand, while doubts over reaching an agreement next week over Iran's nuclear programme eased oversupply concerns. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday on persisting optimism for a Greek debt deal and after comments from a Federal Reserve official supported the view that the central bank could raise interest rates in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,804.37 (up 0.27 pct) * NSE index 8,381.55 (up 0.34 pct) * Rupee 63.59/60 per dollar (63.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 6.55/6.60 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release bi-weekly money supply data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * All members of the Reserve Bank of India's seven-member external committee recommended the central bank to cut interest rates at its June 2 review, with most recommending the 25 basis points cut that was announced by Governor Raghuram Rajan. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 23* -$59.06 mln Month-to-date** -$426.40 mln Year-to-date** $6.44 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 23 -$7.08 mln Month-to-date $247.51 mln Year-to-date $7.98 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 23, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 23 Foreign Banks 15.55 bln Public Sector Banks -25.82 bln Private Sector Banks -19.13 bln Mutual Funds 11.15 bln Others -1.22 bln Primary Dealers 19.48 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1116.45 (4 States) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 June 24 Dated bonds 150 June 26 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 23 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 12 bids for 51 billion rupees ($801.7 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.72 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)