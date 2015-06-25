GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged down and the dollar was treading water in early Asian trade on Thursday, with investors on ice ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders later in the session as Greece continued last-minute efforts to avert a default. * The dollar steadied after giving back gains against the yen early on Thursday as debt negotiations to avert a Greek debt default hit a bump, while the euro treaded water after showing a more limited response. * Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday as an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a higher than forecast draw in U.S. crude inventories, while Brent was supported by buoyant manufacturing figures from Europe. * U.S. Treasuries prices rebounded from a two-day selloff on Wednesday after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,729.67 (down 0.27 pct) * NSE index 8,360.85 (down 0.25 pct) * Rupee 63.5950/6050 per dollar (63.59/60) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.85/6.90 pct (6.55/6.60 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India junior finance minister Jayant Sinha and power minister Piyush Goyal at a Mumbai event. * Reserve Bank of India is due to post its semi-annual financial stability report, discussing potential risks across the country's financial and banking sectors. KEY DEALS * Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and SBI Capital Markets are being tipped to lead NTPC's debut issuance of offshore rupee-linked bonds. Although an official mandate had yet to be awarded, the banks had received word of NTPC's decision, sources aware of the matter told IFR. * India's state-owned Andhra Bank is likely to scrap its up to 5 billion rupees ($78.7 million) Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond offering due to a mismatch of price expectations. As against its expectations of 8.70 percent, the bank received 8.78 percent as the lowest bid for its offering from seven banks. Two other banks filed bids of 8.80 percent and 8.89 percent, sources aware of the situation said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that the Indian economy will see through any impact of the Greece crisis. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 24* $14.58 mln Month-to-date** -$475.50 mln Year-to-date** $6.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 24 $10.06 mln Month-to-date $237.45 mln Year-to-date $7.97 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 24, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 24 Foreign Banks -0.17 bln Public Sector Banks 14.72 bln Private Sector Banks -2.97 bln Mutual Funds -7.65 bln Others 4.13 bln Primary Dealers -8.06 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 1802.00 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 25 123748.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 25 30786.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 26 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 24 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 13 bids for 56.58 billion rupees ($888.64 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.68 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)