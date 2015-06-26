GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities fell on Friday as Greece failed again to reach an agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default, while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the debt saga sidelined investors * The euro was in a holding pattern early on Friday, having gone nowhere in the past 24 hours as Greece hung in the balance after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a funding deal for the cash-strapped country. * Oil prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, with investors focusing on talks aimed at averting a Greek debt default. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on continued optimism that Greece would avert a debt default, even as the country failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,895.97 (up 0.60 pct) * NSE index 8,398.00 (up 0.44 pct) * Rupee 63.6175/6275 per dollar (63.5950/6050) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 6.85/6.90 pct (unchanged) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at a conference in New Delhi on financial frauds * Weekly foreign exchange data KEY DEALS * IndusInd Bank allots shares of up to 1.5 pct of authorised share capital * Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal-backed Bharti Enterprises said on Thursday it had bought a minority stake in privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to offer high-speed, space-based Internet access across the world. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The ability of India's debt-burdened firms to repay their debts has worsened as leverage has increased, straining a banking sector burdened by bad loans, according to a report released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday. * India's economic activity is expected to experience a cyclical upswing after the Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates, junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would allow banks to borrow from global multilateral financial institutions for general banking business without seeking the central bank's approval in a bid to make the funding process easier. * India cbank releases draft guidelines on writing covered options by exporters and importers against contracted exposures FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 25 $24.05 mln Month-to-date $261.50 mln Year-to-date $7.99 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 25, on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 25 Foreign Banks -2.29 bln Public Sector Banks 22.30 bln Private Sector Banks -13.22 bln Mutual Funds 1.85 bln Others 1.48 bln Primary Dealers -10.12 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 150 June 26 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 25 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 32 bids for 114.05 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.62 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)