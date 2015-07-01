GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were in a guarded mood on Wednesday as Greece became the first developed economy to default on a loan with the IMF, setting the scene for another day of uneasy action. * The euro got off to a cautious start in Asia on Wednesday with Greece's fate still hanging in the balance after it became the first advanced economy to ever be in arrears to the International Monetary Fund. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday after Greece became the first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund and as both U.S. and OPEC production hit new records. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday, closing a rough quarter, as hopes of a last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors that would keep the cash-strapped nation from leaving the euro zone pared the safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,780.83 (up 0.50 pct) * NSE index 8,368.50 (up 0.6 pct) * Rupee 63.64/65 per dollar (63.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha and revenue secretary Shaktikanta Das to be present at a private equity event in New Delhi. * India manufacturing PMI to be released at 1030 IST. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 30* -$86.64 mln Month-to-date** -$521.25 mln Year-to-date** $6.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 30 $65.68 mln Month-to-date $274.07 mln Year-to-date $8.00 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 30 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 30 Foreign Banks 5.00 bln Public Sector Banks 7.92 bln Private Sector Banks -14.88 bln Mutual Funds -10.21 bln Others 17.17 bln Primary Dealers -5.00 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 30 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 80.61 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 63.7535 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)