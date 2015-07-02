GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares lost early steadiness and Chinese stocks got off to a weak start on Thursday, while upbeat U.S. economic data helped the dollar gain as investors globally opted for caution due to Greece's standoff with its creditors * The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the market geared up for a deluge of U.S. data that could back expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates sooner rather than later. * Oil prices were broadly unchanged from their previous close in early trading on Thursday after tumbling 4 percent a day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose for the first time in months on the back of high production. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as hopes for a Greece debt deal prompted investors to pare safe-haven bids, while a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,020.87 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 8,453.05 (up 1.01 pct) * Rupee 63.6050/6150 per dollar (63.64/65) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * For years Indian businesses have lobbied for a nationwide sales tax, hoping to replace a chaotic structure that inflates costs and halts their trucks at state borders for duty payments, and to unify the country into one of the world's largest single markets. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged more companies to make electronic and digital goods on Wednesday, reviving his campaign promise to bridge India's digital divide backed by over $70 billion in investment pledges. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.87 63.96 63.90 63.87-90 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 1* $11.82 mln Month-to-date** (June) -$521.25 mln Year-to-date** $6.27 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 1 -$98.09 mln Month-to-date -$98.09 mln Year-to-date $7.90 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 1 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 1 Foreign Banks 8.50 bln Public Sector Banks -24.87 bln Private Sector Banks 10.46 bln Mutual Funds 0.94 bln Others 6.57 bln Primary Dealers -1.59 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.66% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1299.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 37350.00 8.83% FRB 2015 Redemption Jul 02 62649.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 02 88015.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 02 50021.60 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 03 20175.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 150 bln rupees July 3 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 30 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 31.65 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.65 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)