GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were little changed on Friday, with investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions after disappointing U.S. employment data and cautious ahead of Greece's weekend referendum which may decide its future in Europe. * The dollar slipped in early Asian trading on Friday, as disappointing U.S. employment data and caution ahead of Greece's referendum on bailout conditions kept the market mood subdued. * Oil prices dropped on Friday as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from the prior day's selloff, as data showed an improving labor market cooled in June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,945.80 (down 0.27 pct) * NSE index 8,444.90 (down 0.10 pct) * Rupee 63.51/52 per dollar (63.6050/6150) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 6.95/7.00 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India plans to phase in cash transfers of food and kerosene subsidies from September, saving 10-15 percent of the $21 billion in annual outlays on the benefits by eliminating fraud, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday. KEY DEALS * India's IDFC Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in seven years and six months, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The infrastructure finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.73 percent, they said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India services PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister for Rural Development Birender Singh will release the New Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) at 10.30 a.m * India foreign exchange reserves to be released at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.82 63.96 63.65 63.87-90 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 2* $90.55 mln Year-to-date** $6.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 2 $45.18 mln Month-to-date -$52.91 mln Year-to-date $7.95 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 2 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 2 Foreign Banks -2.51 bln Public Sector Banks -11.25 bln Private Sector Banks 3.53 bln Mutual Funds 5.30 bln Others 6.32 bln Primary Dealers -1.39 bln Constituents 10.08 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 03 20175.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 150 bln rupees July 3 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 30 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 24.97 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.66 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)