GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and the euro stumbled on Monday after a Greek vote against austerity measures endangered its future in the single currency and raised the risk of a full-blown crisis in the euro zone. * The euro fell on Monday, while the safe-haven yen rallied after Greeks voted to reject terms of a rescue package, deepening the country's financial crisis that could splinter Europe if creditors refuse further aid. * Oil prices fell sharply early on Monday after Greece rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money and as China rolled out an unprecedented series of steps to prevent a full-blown stock market crash. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from the prior day's selloff, as data showed an improving labor market cooled in June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,092.79 (up 0.53 pct) * NSE index 8,484.90 (up 0.47 pct) * Rupee 63.44/45 per dollar (63.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (6.95/7.00 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Friday. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 8.93 percent on the notes, they added. * India's Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to issue bonds maturing in three years, say dealers. The company is looking to raise as much as 20 billion rupees via bond sale and will offer annual coupon of 8.87 percent to its investors, they told Newsrise. * State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, on Friday invited bids for a bond offering of 3 years. The issuer kept the base size of the offering at 2 billion rupees ($31 million) but can retain 20 billion rupees under the greenshoe option, taking the total offering to 22 billion rupees. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.70 63.75 63.70 63.69-72 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 3* $2.51 mln Month-to-date** $27.65 mln Year-to-date** $6.38 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 3 $28.37 mln Month-to-date -$24.54 mln Year-to-date $7.98 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 3 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 3 Foreign Banks 15.91 bln Public Sector Banks -9.63 bln Private Sector Banks 3.32 bln Mutual Funds -8.69 bln Others -0.71 bln Primary Dealers -1.97 bln Constituents 7.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 8 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 3 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 20.39 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)