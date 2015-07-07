GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks won a reprieve on Tuesday after sharp falls the previous day but investors remained on edge amid uncertainty over Greece's position in the euro and volatility in mainland Chinese equity markets. * The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis. * Crude oil prices stabilised on Tuesday morning after posting one of their biggest selloffs this year the previous day over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's stock market woes. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their lowest in over two weeks on Monday after the European Central Bank adjusted the discount on Greek banks' collateral for emergency funding, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,208.76 (up 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,522.15 (up 0.44 pct) * Rupee 63.3950/4050 per dollar (63.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.44 pct (7.45 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.82 63.76 63.57 63.59-62 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 6* $23.46 mln Month-to-date** $83.34 mln Year-to-date** $6.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 6 $62.30 mln Month-to-date $37.76 mln Year-to-date $8.04 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 6 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 6 Foreign Banks 24.19 bln Public Sector Banks -49.44 bln Private Sector Banks 5.90 bln Mutual Funds 13.15 bln Others -3.84 bln Primary Dealers 10.04 bln Constituents 9.92 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 8 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees July 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 6 * India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 33.61 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 31.76 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.59 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)