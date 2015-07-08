GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday and the safe-haven yen rallied as Chinese stocks remained in a tailspin, shaking investors already rattled by Greece's debt crisis. * The euro steadied early on Wednesday, having climbed off a five-week trough in line with a rebound in risk assets as the latest emergency meeting of European leaders ended with a sliver of hope still left for Greece. * Oil futures fell again on Wednesday as worries over the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market turmoil outweighed an expected U.S. inventory drop. * U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, with investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and possible exit from the euro zone pushing benchmark 10-year yields to five-week lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,171.69 (down 0.13 pct) * NSE index 8,510.80 (down 0.13 pct) * Rupee 63.46/47 per dollar (63.3950/4050) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.44 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * State Bank of India has delayed roadshows for its planned dollar bond sale, as recent developments in Greece diminish investor appetite for new issuances, two persons familiar with the development told Newsrise on Tuesday. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.68 63.87 63.74 63.78-80 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 7* $3.70 mln Month-to-date** $544.80 mln Year-to-date** $6.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 7 $27.73 mln Month-to-date $65.49 mln Year-to-date $8.07 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 7 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 7 Foreign Banks -5.70 bln Public Sector Banks 2.96 bln Private Sector Banks 6.01 bln Mutual Funds 3.52 bln Others -11.64 bln Primary Dealers 4.86 bln Constituents 45.36 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 8 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees July 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 7 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 14.49 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 28.31 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.66 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)