GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities extended losses on Thursday as concerns over China's market turmoil spread, while the safe-haven yen shot to a seven-week high as global risk appetite ebbed. * The yen held onto hefty gains early on Thursday, having posted its biggest one-day rally against the greenback this year as investors unwound short positions amid a slump in global equities triggered by panic selling in Chinese stocks. * Crude oil prices were steady on Thursday, with U.S. contracts still down around 16 percent since a peak hit in late June, as traders fretted about China's stock market rout, Greece's debt crisis and a glut in supply. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, extending gains as investors grew more risk averse on new signs that Federal Reserve policymakers may be hesitant to start raising U.S. interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,687.72 (down 1.72 pct) * NSE index 8,363.05 (down 1.74 pct) * Rupee 63.60/61 per dollar (63.46/47) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian firms battling towering debts are calling for more interest rate cuts as they worry the central bank is tying monetary policy too much to consumer inflation and ignoring the longest streak of wholesale price falls on record. KEY DEALS * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, has delayed road shows for its planned dollar bond sale, amid concerns the Greek debt crisis that has soured investor appetite will likely impact the issue's pricing, a person familiar with the development told Newsrise. * Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd has set an annual coupon of 8.53 percent on its issue of separately transferable redeemable principal part bonds maturing in four to 15 years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise. * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, a company official said on Wednesday. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 9.25 percent on the paper, the official, who declined to be identified, told Newsrise. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.84 63.88 63.80 63.79-81 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 8* $55.74 mln Month-to-date** $591.46 mln Year-to-date** $6.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 8 -$21.69 mln Month-to-date $43.80 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 8 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 8 Foreign Banks 4.39 bln Public Sector Banks -8.50 bln Private Sector Banks 3.46 bln Mutual Funds 0.00 bln Others 1.42 bln Primary Dealers -0.78 bln Constituents 4.83 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 09 126000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 09 60000.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 150 bln rupees July 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 7 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 23.47 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 27.81 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)