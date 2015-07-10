GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro gained on Friday as investors took heart from strength in recently volatile Chinese markets, and after Greece's offer of a new reform plan raised hopes of a deal at a weekend summit of European leaders. * The euro firmed early on Friday, while the safe-haven yen slipped on signs that cash-strapped Greece was making some progress in its efforts to secure fresh funding. * Oil prices were little moved in early Asian trading on Friday after a volatile week that saw sharp falls along with Chinese equities, followed by a strong rebound on the back of extreme government support measures. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as China's beaten-down stock markets rose after recent huge falls and Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,573.66 (down 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,328.55 (down 0.41 pct) * Rupee 63.39/40 per dollar (63.60/61) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.42 pct) * Call money 6.40/6.45 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Reliance Capital Ltd plans to raise funds through an issue of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The company will pay 8.99 percent annually to its investors and has received an initial commitment of 400 million rupees, the bankers said. * India's L&T Infrastructure Finance Ltd plans to sell bonds maturing in two years at an annual coupon of 8.95 percent, a company official told Newsrise on Thursday. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for May at 1200 GMT (5.30 p.m.) * India's central bank to release bank lending and foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.75 63.74 63.62 62.62-64 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 9* -$40.00 mln Month-to-date** $538.25 mln Year-to-date** $6.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 9 $26.81 mln Month-to-date $70.61 mln Year-to-date $8.08 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 9 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 9 Foreign Banks 3.48 bln Public Sector Banks 6.97 bln Private Sector Banks 1.17 bln Mutual Funds -2.55 bln Others -1.60 bln Primary Dealers -7.47 bln Constituents 5.25 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 150 bln rupees July 10 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 9 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 33.17 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 27.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.59 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)