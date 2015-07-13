GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The euro steadied on Monday after an early dip while
top-rated bonds stayed in demand as the Greek debt crisis seemed
set to rumble on for yet another week, though the market mood
was helped by improving trade numbers from China.
* The euro fell broadly early on Monday after a weekend
emergency summit billed as the 'final meeting on Greece' ended
with no deal but just more deadlines, dealing a blow to
investors who had hoped for some kind of resolution to Athens'
debt crisis.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as Iran and six world powers
were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, but high Chinese
crude import figures prevented prices from tumbling further.
* The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond was on course to
record its biggest two-day increase in two years as investors
cut their safehaven holdings of U.S. government debt on hopes
for a Greece debt deal and stabilization in the battered Chinese
stock market. (Full Story)
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,661.40 (up 0.32 pct)
* NSE index 8,360.55 (up 0.38 pct)
* Rupee 63.39/40 per dollar (63.39/40)
* 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.79 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.43 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (6.40/6.45 pct)
KEY DEALS
* State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has decided
to scrap its 34.68 billion rupee ($546 million) bond offering
with a tenor of up to 15 years after having raised the money on
Wednesday, according to three sources aware of the development.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Reserve bank announced open market operation sale of bonds
for 100 billion rupees on July 14. The RBI said the sale would
be done through a multi-security auction using the multiple
price method.
* India's annual industrial output growth slowed
to 2.7 percent in May, compared with a downwardly revised 3.36
percent in April, government data showed on Friday.
FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to release consumer price inflation data at 1200
GMT.
Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day
For live prices see
Open High Low Close
63.69 63.72 63.63 63.65-66
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 10* -$73.34 mln
Month-to-date** $498.71 mln
Year-to-date** $6.85 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 10
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
July 10 $12.62 mln
Month-to-date $83.23 mln
Year-to-date $8.09 bln
Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 10
on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 10
Foreign Banks -3.47 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.78 bln
Private Sector Banks 15.31 bln
Mutual Funds 2.56 bln
Others 10.04 bln
Primary Dealers -20.65 bln
Constituents 9.24 bln
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70
(3 States)
SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66
(5 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90
(MADHYA PRADESH)
=============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
OMO sale 100 bln rupees July 14
State loans 77.75 bln rupees July 14
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 15
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 10
* India cbank says repo bids rise to 48.07 bln rupees
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 26.11 bln
rupees
* India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln
rupees
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)