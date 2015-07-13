GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro steadied on Monday after an early dip while top-rated bonds stayed in demand as the Greek debt crisis seemed set to rumble on for yet another week, though the market mood was helped by improving trade numbers from China. * The euro fell broadly early on Monday after a weekend emergency summit billed as the 'final meeting on Greece' ended with no deal but just more deadlines, dealing a blow to investors who had hoped for some kind of resolution to Athens' debt crisis. * Oil prices fell on Monday as Iran and six world powers were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, but high Chinese crude import figures prevented prices from tumbling further. * The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond was on course to record its biggest two-day increase in two years as investors cut their safehaven holdings of U.S. government debt on hopes for a Greece debt deal and stabilization in the battered Chinese stock market. (Full Story) LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,661.40 (up 0.32 pct) * NSE index 8,360.55 (up 0.38 pct) * Rupee 63.39/40 per dollar (63.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (6.40/6.45 pct) KEY DEALS * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has decided to scrap its 34.68 billion rupee ($546 million) bond offering with a tenor of up to 15 years after having raised the money on Wednesday, according to three sources aware of the development. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve bank announced open market operation sale of bonds for 100 billion rupees on July 14. The RBI said the sale would be done through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. * India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 2.7 percent in May, compared with a downwardly revised 3.36 percent in April, government data showed on Friday. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release consumer price inflation data at 1200 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.69 63.72 63.63 63.65-66 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 10* -$73.34 mln Month-to-date** $498.71 mln Year-to-date** $6.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 10 $12.62 mln Month-to-date $83.23 mln Year-to-date $8.09 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 10 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 10 Foreign Banks -3.47 bln Public Sector Banks -3.78 bln Private Sector Banks 15.31 bln Mutual Funds 2.56 bln Others 10.04 bln Primary Dealers -20.65 bln Constituents 9.24 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE OMO sale 100 bln rupees July 14 State loans 77.75 bln rupees July 14 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 15 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 10 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 48.07 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 26.11 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)