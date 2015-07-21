GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a wobbly start on Tuesday, while gold prices steadied after plunging more than 4 percent to five-year lows in the previous session. * The dollar hovered near five-week highs versus the yen on Tuesday after a top Federal Reserve official added to expectations that U.S. interest rates could be raised as early as September. * Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, pushed down by a stronger dollar and still ample supply of both crude and refined products. * Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels in over two weeks on Monday on hawkish comments from a top Federal Reserve official, while expected corporate issuance also reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,420.12 (down 0.15 pct) * NSE index 8,603.45 (down 0.07 pct) * Rupee 63.66/67 per dollar (63.4650/4750) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd. plans to raise 6.5 billion rupees selling three separate bonds, with maturities spanning from 19 months to three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least three billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.60 percent to the investors of this issue, they said. * India's Rural Electrification Corp. has set a cutoff price of 100.08 rupees for its tax-free bonds maturing in 10 years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise. Meanwhile, it did not accept bids for the other planned 15 and 20-year notes amid strong demand for the 10-year paper, they added. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.78 63.99 63.88 63.87-89 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 20* $112.44 mln Month-to-date** $922.24 mln Year-to-date** $7.27 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 20 -$39.27 mln Month-to-date $9.80 mln Year-to-date $8.02 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 20 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 20 Foreign Banks -10.16 bln Public Sector Banks 0.52 bln Private Sector Banks 9.13 bln Mutual Funds 0.95 bln Others 6.53 bln Primary Dealers -6.97 bln Constituents 4.11 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 22 Dated securites 140 bln rupees July 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 20 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 36.42 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 28.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)