GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to a bumpy start on Wednesday after earnings dragged down U.S. equities, while the dollar edged away from highs hit earlier this week. * The dollar nursed losses early on Wednesday after taking its biggest one-day fall so far this month, though most observers felt it was just a hiccup in the currency's long-term uptrend. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, even as the dollar fell from a three-month high. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after weak corporate results hurt U.S. stocks and fueled demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, while expectations that the Federal Reserve could hike rates in September capped gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,182.14 (down 0.84 pct) * NSE index 8,529.45 (down 0.86 pct) * Rupee 63.5425/5525 per dollar (63.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 6.40/6.50 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($78.62 million) selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told NewsRise on Tuesday. The housing loan provider, which is also a subsidiary of state-run lender Punjab National Bank, will pay a semi-annual coupon of 8.56 percent on these notes, they added. * State-owned Indian utility Power Finance Corp has raised 34.50 billion rupees ($542.5 million) through the sale of 5-year bonds, bids for which were called on Tuesday. The bonds will pay an annual coupon of 8.53 percent. * IDFC priced an 8-year rupee bond offering at 8.75 percent through multiple arrangers. So far, the issuer has received bids over 6 billion rupees ($94 million) for the offering likely to close either on July 27 or 28, according to DCM bankers. The bonds are locally rated Triple A. The infrastructure finance company is due to become a bank in October. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India money supply data to be released by the central bank. No fixed time. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.87 63.90 63.82 63.84-86 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 21* -$35.75 mln Month-to-date** $1.05 bln Year-to-date** $7.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 21 $86.55 mln Month-to-date $96.35 mln Year-to-date $8.10 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 21 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 21 Foreign Banks 0.74 bln Public Sector Banks 6.65 bln Private Sector Banks -2.50 bln Mutual Funds -2.35 bln Others -0.12 bln Primary Dealers -2.41 bln Constituents 4.37 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 22 Dated securites 140 bln rupees July 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 21 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 76.33 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 26.33 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 63.5998 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)