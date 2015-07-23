GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped early on Thursday after disappointing earnings from tech giants weighed on Wall Street, while the dollar rebounded on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data. * The dollar crawled off one-week lows against the yen in early trading on Thursday, while the New Zealand dollar rallied after the central bank there made a smaller cut to interest rates than some had expected. * Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Thursday, with U.S. crude trading below $50 a barrel near its lowest in more than three months as rising U.S. stockpiles and a strong dollar weighed on the contract. * U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on growing anticipation of a short-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,504.93 (up 1.15 pct) * NSE index 8,633.50 (up 1.22 pct) * Rupee 63.5740/5850 per dollar (63.5425/5525) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (6.40/6.50 pct) KEY DEALS * The Export Import Bank of India plans to raise 3.20 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years, a company official said told Newsrise on Wednesday. The bank will pay an annual coupon of 8.375 percent on the papers, the official, who declined to be identified, said. * Steel Authority of India Ltd has set an annual coupon of 8.25 percent for sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. The state-run steel company has received commitments worth 5 billion rupees so far. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.82 63.95 63.91 63.94-96 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 22* $70.75 mln Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $7.37 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 22 $110.88 mln Month-to-date $207.23 mln Year-to-date $8.21 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 22 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 22 Foreign Banks 3.55 bln Public Sector Banks -6.28 bln Private Sector Banks 4.04 bln Mutual Funds 2.95 bln Others -1.34 bln Primary Dealers -2.92 bln Constituents 5.54 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 23 169544.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 23 60035.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 140 bln rupees July 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 22 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 74.40 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 26.33 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.63 trln rupees ($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)