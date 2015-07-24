GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares dropped sharply on Friday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity was weaker than expected, while U.S. jobs data underpinned the dollar as it bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates later this year. * The euro hovered near one-week highs against the dollar early on Friday as relief from Greece taking another step towards a bailout prompted bouts of short-covering, while lower U.S. debt yields put the greenback on the defensive versus the yen. * Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Friday after settling at their lowest in months in the previous session as worries over the demand outlook and continued oversupply weighed on the market. * U.S. Treasury long debt yields dropped to two-week lows on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors sought a safe haven from weak U.S. corporate earning and slumping commodities prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,370.84 (down 0.47 pct) * NSE index 8,589.80 (down 0.51 pct) * Rupee 63.76/77 per dollar (63.5750/5850) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least five billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.67 percent to the investors of this issue, which has an unspecified greenshoe option to retain additional funds, they said. * State-owned Steel Authority of India, or Sail, raised 5 billion rupees ($78.5 million) from an offering of 3-year bonds priced at 8.25 percent. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank said on Thursday it would reserve the right to inject less funds via term repo auctions than notified, saying ample liquidity in money markets had reduced demand for these short-term debt products. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. * Bi-weekly bank credit data to be released by RBI at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.99 64.20 64.05 64.17-20 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 23* $29.04 mln Month-to-date** $1.10 bln Year-to-date** $7.44 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 23 -$111.35 mln Month-to-date $95.88 mln Year-to-date $8.10 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 23 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 23 Foreign Banks -1.19 bln Public Sector Banks -6.00 bln Private Sector Banks 6.33 bln Mutual Funds -0.70 bln Others -2.79 bln Primary Dealers 4.35 bln Constituents 17.24 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 133.70 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 140 bln rupees July 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 23 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 31.06 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 28.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.62 trln rupees ($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)