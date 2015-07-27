GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares began the week on a plaintive note amid losses on Wall Street and worries over China, while investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting that might take another small step toward lifting U.S. interest rates. * The dollar flagged against the euro and yen on Monday after a drop in U.S. shares and bond yields dimmed its allure, with markets focused on whether the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting can shore up the greenback. * Oil prices slipped lower in early Asian trade on Monday after closing the previous session at their lowest level since March on renewed oversupply concerns after data showed U.S. drilling activity increased last week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices drifted higher on Friday, as investors sought safety in government bonds after a softer-than-expected U.S. housing report and amid a persistent downtrend in commodities and weakness on Wall Street. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,112.31 (down 0.91 pct) * NSE index 8,521.55 (down 0.79 pct) * Rupee 64.04/05 per dollar (63.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * India sets Power Finance offering base price at 254 rupees/share OVERNIGHT NEWS * India government panel rattles market with plan to clip RBI wings * MEDIA-RBI may say no to financial code draft on interest rate panel - Economic Times * India to auction 140 bln rupees of T-Bills on July 29 KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI likely to announce details of weekly government bond auction worth 140 billion Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.28 64.50 64.38 64.44.-47 FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 24 $25.77 mln Month-to-date $121.65 mln Year-to-date $8.13 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 24 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks 0.03 bln Public Sector Banks 6.80 bln Private Sector Banks 4.87 bln Mutual Funds -5.92 bln Others 9.25 bln Primary Dealers -14.97 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2025.00 (2 States) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jul 28 37800.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 29 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 24 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 31.60 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 28.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)