GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell to three-week lows on Tuesday as a deepening rout in Chinese stocks erased risk appetite - sending investors flocking to safe-haven instruments such as government bonds and the Japanese yen. * The safe-haven yen held firm in early trade on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later this session. * Oil prices fell close to four-month lows in early Asian trade on Tuesday after stock market sell-offs on both sides of the Pacific rattled investor sentiment about the Chinese economy, adding to concerns about a global oil glut. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday after China's stock market experienced its deepest slide in eight years, which unsettled investors globally and sent them to the relative safety of U.S. government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,561.38 (down 1.96 pct) * NSE index 8,361 (down 1.88 pct) * Rupee 63.16/63.17 per dollar (64.0350/64.0450) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY DEALS * India set to raise $260 mln from Power Finance stake sale * RBS in talks to sell Indian private banking unit to Sanctum Wealth OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has decided to introduce an import duty of 10 percent on wheat after a gap of eight years, government sources said on Monday KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 155 billion rupees. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.50 64.64 64.56 64.58.-60 FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 27 $8.10 mln Month-to-date $129.75 mln Year-to-date $8.14 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 27 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 27 Foreign Banks 2.05 bln Public Sector Banks -0.14 bln Private Sector Banks 0.90 bln Mutual Funds -2.75 bln Others 1.29 bln Primary Dealers -1.35 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2025.00 (2 States) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jul 28 37800.00 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 109000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 60017.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 29 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 27 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 20.11 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 27.03 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees ($1 = 63.60 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)