GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday on hopes that Beijing could stem the rout in its markets without damage to the economy, though caution was the watchword ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The dollar held on to its modest overnight gains in early Wednesday trade as traders look to any hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the timing and the pace of its future rate hikes. * Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Wednesday as concerns over global oversupply outweighed the impact of a likely larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and a weakening dollar. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as analysts and traders pointed to a stabilization of Chinese share prices and a supply of new issues exacerbated by seasonally low trading volumes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,459.23 (down 0.37 pct) * NSE index 8,337 (down 0.29 pct) * Rupee 63.91/63.92 per dollar (64.16/64.17) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) KEY DEALS * Housing Development Finance Corp gets members' nod to issue NCDs up to 850 bln rupees * Qatar Airways says in talks with India's IndiGo OVERNIGHT NEWS * India antitrust watchdog imposes $66 mln penalty on Hyundai Motor. * India capital market regulator orders cancellation of Sahara Mutual Fund registration in six months. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.35 62.28 64.13 64.18-20 FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 28 -$156.16 mln Month-to-date -$26.41 mln Year-to-date $7.98 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 28 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 28 Foreign Banks 13.36 bln Public Sector Banks -31.37 bln Private Sector Banks 26.86 bln Mutual Funds 2.20 bln Others -8.54 bln Primary Dealers -2.51 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 109000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 60017.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 29 Govt bonds 140 bln rupees July 31 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 28 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 20.96 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 18 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.60 trln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi)