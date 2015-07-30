GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks tiptoed higher on Thursday and the dollar consolidated recent gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a relatively bright picture of the world's biggest economy, but a deepening sell-off in commodities kept gains in check. * The dollar held steady in cautious trade on Thursday, ahead of U.S. gross domestic product data that could reinforce or dent expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates as early as September. * Oil prices extended gains in Asian trade on Thursday, after a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks strengthened the outlook for oil demand. * U.S. Treasury prices, which had already lost ground on Wednesday, had little reaction to the Federal Reserve's assessment of an improving U.S. labor market as it kept the door open for an interest rate hike, possibly as soon as September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,563.43 (up 0.38 pct) * NSE index 8,375.05 (up 0.46 pct) * Rupee 63.91 per dollar (63.91/63.92) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 6.60/6.65 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Amtek Auto plans to raise capital through an issue of shares or convertible bonds * Syngene International's IPO-SYNN.NS initial public offer got subscribed 32.05 times - NSE data KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider forty one FDI proposals * RBI to set underwriting fees for weekly auction of bonds worth 140 billion rupees Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.22 64.21 64.18 64.18-20 FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 29 -$41.46 mln Month-to-date -$67.87 mln Year-to-date $7.94 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 29 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 29 Foreign Banks -7.72 bln Public Sector Banks -2.25 bln Private Sector Banks 21.07 bln Mutual Funds -3.90 bln Others -4.80 bln Primary Dealers -2.39 bln ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Govt bonds 140 bln rupees July 31 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 29 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 24.62 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 20.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.69 trln rupees (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)