GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar edged away from highs scaled after U.S. GDP data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year. * The dollar held near one-week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday as investors interpreted latest U.S. GDP readings as keeping the Federal Reserve on track for its first interest rate hike since 2006. * Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Friday as concern over global oversupply intensified after the head of oil producers' cartel OPEC indicated there would be no cut-back in production, although a fall in the U.S. dollar put a floor under prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Thursday and the yield curve turned flatter following strong U.S. economic growth data that led to gains for longer-dated debt and stable short-end prices as expectations of a September U.S. rate rise heightened. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,705.35 (up 0.51 pct) * NSE index 8,421.80 (up 0.56 pct) * Rupee 64.04/64.05 per dollar (63.91) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 6.65/6.70 pct (6.60/6.65 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India expected to release infrastructure output data for June. No fixed time or date for the release. * India weekly foreign exchange reserves to be released at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.34 64.47 64.30 64.48-50 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUTIES (Net Dollars) July 30* -18.73 mln Month-to-date** 808.12 mln Year-to-date** 7.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 30 -$39.20 mln Month-to-date -$107.07 mln Year-to-date $7.90 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 30 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 30 Foreign Banks -15.30 bln Public Sector Banks 1.83 bln Private Sector Banks 20.02 bln Mutual Funds -4.80 bln Others 3.69 bln Primary Dealers -5.45 bln Constituents 9.65 bln ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Govt bonds 140 bln rupees July 31 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 30 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 24.60 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 20.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.73 trln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat)