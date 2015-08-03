GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares outside Japan fell close to this year's lows thanks to a deepening selloff in commodities and concerns over slowing growth in China, while the dollar held its ground against a basket of currencies. * The dollar stayed on the backfoot early on Monday after suffering a setback late last week when subdued wage growth clouded the outlook on the timing for an interest rate hike. * Oil extended losses on Monday on worries of oversupply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped at record levels in July, while weak China data stoked concerns about slower growth at the world's second largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after data showed labor costs rose in the second quarter by the smallest margin on record, putting a dent in the argument for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,114.56 (up 1.48 pct) * NSE index 8,532.85 (up 1.32 pct) * Rupee 64.1325/1425 per dollar (63.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.45 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.65/6.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * When India's Hindustan Construction Ltd (HCC) was building a bridge in 2008 to transform the congested commute in Mumbai, its stock was at a record high as low interest rates had sparked a construction boom. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.47 64.56 64.25 64.35-37 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUTIES (Net Dollars) July 31* -43.30 mln Month-to-date** 839.82 mln Year-to-date** 7.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 31 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 31 $7.48 mln Month-to-date -$99.59 mln Year-to-date $7.91 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 31 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 31 Foreign Banks 26.32 bln Public Sector Banks -10.36 bln Private Sector Banks -1.71 bln Mutual Funds -11.04 bln Others 6.80 bln Primary Dealers -10.00 bln Constituents 6.21 bln ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 5 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 31 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 22.24 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 20.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)