GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after downbeat economic data pressured Wall Street ahead of key U.S. jobs data later this week that could provide a key clue to the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate increase. * The Canadian dollar languished at 11-year lows on Tuesday as a continuing selloff in oil prices thrust the loonie and other commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar into the spotlight, stealing the focus from a subdued U.S. dollar that held steady against the euro and yen. * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a 5 percent fall in the previous session, as high global production and a weakening economic outlook, especially in Asia, prompted analysts to warn of further falls. * U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over two months on Monday on weak U.S. economic data and a muted inflation outlook, while declines in short-dated yields were limited ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,187.06 (up 0.26 pct) * NSE index 8,543.05 (up 0.12 pct) * Rupee 64.04/05 per dollar (63.1325/1425) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank policy review is expected to yield little in the way of action on Tuesday, but its statement will be pored over for clues as to whether there is a chance of another interest rate cut this year. * India has retained its forecast for this year's monsoon rains at 88 percent of the long-period average as a strengthening El Nino weather pattern is likely to trim rainfall in August-September to 84 percent, raising fears of the first drought in six years. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release its monetary policy review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.35 64.48 64.33 64.50-53 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUTIES (Net Dollars) Aug 3* $54.86 mln Month-to-date** (July) $839.82 mln Year-to-date** $7.15 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 3 -$104.15 mln Year-to-date $7.80 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 3 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 3 Foreign Banks -5.41 bln Public Sector Banks -12.17 bln Private Sector Banks -2.03 bln Mutual Funds 20.54 bln Others 0.86 bln Primary Dealers -1.79 bln Constituents 5.84 bln ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 5 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 7 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 3 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 21.56 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.62 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)