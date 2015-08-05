GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Wednesday as the mounting risks of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month lifted the dollar and bond yields, pressuring currencies across the region. * The dollar stood tall against the yen and euro early on Wednesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart expressed his support for an interest rate hike in September. * Benchmark Brent crude oil prices inched up just above a key support level of $50 on Wednesday, recovering from multi-month lows, as investors await U.S. oil inventories data to gauge supply. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after comments from a top Federal Reserve official revived expectations that the central bank would hike interest rates in September, while profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs report also weighed on prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,071.93 (down 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,516.90 (down 0.31 pct) * Rupee 64.7450/7550 per dollar (64.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.46 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Supreme Court postponed a hearing on whether the controversial minimum alternate tax (MAT) can be imposed on foreign investors after the government asked for more time to prepare its stance, a lawyer involved in the case said. KEY DEALS * Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd plans to raise at least 250 million rupees selling subordinated bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The issue will open for subscription this week, they added. * Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 1.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The state-run steel company has invited coupon bids for the bond issue by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, they said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India money supply data to be released during the day. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.20 64.18 64.04 64.15-18 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUTIES (Net Dollars) Aug 4* $18.65 mln Year-to-date** $7.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 4 -$0.31 mln Month-to-date -$104.46 mln Year-to-date $7.80 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 4 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 4 Foreign Banks 7.21 bln Public Sector Banks 10.12 bln Private Sector Banks -6.33 bln Mutual Funds 0.80 bln Others 1.38 bln Primary Dealers -13.17 bln Constituents 6.23 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Redemption Aug 05 2591.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 06 120150.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 06 60025.50 ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 5 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 7 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 4 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 21.42 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.64 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)