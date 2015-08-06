GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were mostly down while the dollar held firm on Thursday after strong U.S. service-sector data and comments from a Fed governor boosted confidence in the economy and fanned expectations of a interest rate hike in September. * The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen early on Thursday, having risen against some currencies on new data supporting the case for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month. * Oil hovered near multi-month lows on Thursday with Brent under $50 a barrel after investors sold crude on worries about rising U.S. gasoline inventories as peak summer demand comes to an end. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with those on longer-dated debt rising more than short-dated yields after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data kindled skepticism that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,223.08 (up 0.54 pct) * NSE index 8,567.95 (up 0.60 pct) * Rupee 63.7675/7775 per dollar (63.7450/7550) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (unchanged) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.46 pct (unchanged) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has raised 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, two merchant bankers told NewsRise. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.40 percent to investors of this issue, they said. * India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.12 64.10 63.99 64.01-04 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 5* $70.22 mln Month-to-date** $84.48 mln Year-to-date** $7.28 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 5 -$6.98 mln Month-to-date -$111.14 mln Year-to-date $7.79 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 5 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 5 Foreign Banks -15.84 bln Public Sector Banks 6.63 bln Private Sector Banks 5.86 bln Mutual Funds 0.80 bln Others 0.68 bln Primary Dealers 1.89 bln Constituents 12.58 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 06 120150.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 06 60025.50 ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 5 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 7 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 5 * India cenbank says repo bids rise to 25.06 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.66 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)