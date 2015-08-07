GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Friday, on track for a weekly loss, following Wall Street lower as caution reigned ahead of U.S. employment data that may help determine whether the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as next month. * The dollar steadied against the euro and yen on Friday after stepping back ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls release that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September. * Oil futures traded slightly higher on Friday in thin early Asian trade, after setting multi-month lows in the previous session, as investors await indications on how prolonged the current period of oversupply will be. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as cautious traders squared positions ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and reduced inflation fears spurred buying of longer-dated issues. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,298.13 (up 0.27 pct) * NSE index 8,588.65 (up 0.24 pct) * Rupee 63.7650/7750 per dollar (63.7675/7775) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.46 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * Steel Authority of India Ltd. plans to raise at least 1.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. SAIL has scrapped the issue of 5-year bonds on higher coupon bids, the bankers added. It had invited coupon bids on Wednesday. * Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees selling separately transferable redeemable principal part bonds maturing in four to 15 years, four merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The state-run company has invited bids for the bond issue latest by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, they added. The issue has a greenshoe option to raise additional funds. * India's ICICI Bank has printed its first US dollar bond of the year at its lowest coupon and tightest spread on record, underlining the depth of demand from international investors for Indian credit. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Seeking to root out undeclared wealth, India's market regulator has sent letters to some large wealth managers operating out of low-tax centres like Hong Kong and Singapore to try and bring them under its remit, people with knowledge of the matter said. * Conditions in India are favourable for further interest rate cuts due to low global commodity prices as well as prospects of good summer crops, the finance minister said on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange reserves and fortnightly bank credit data at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.05 64.05 63.98 64.01-03 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 6* $17.08 mln Month-to-date** $198.41 mln Year-to-date** $7.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 6 $323.03 mln Month-to-date $211.59 mln Year-to-date $8.12 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 6 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 6 Foreign Banks 15.73 bln Public Sector Banks -16.06 bln Private Sector Banks 0.73 bln Mutual Funds -1.60 bln Others -2.91 bln Primary Dealers 4.11 bln Constituents 6.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= 11.43% 2015 Redemption Aug 07 76160.28 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 7 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 6 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 26.74 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.70 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)