GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The question investors are pondering during the remainder of the northern hemisphere summer is whether major stock markets can sustain this year's relatively high valuations given the slump in commodity prices, a firm U.S. dollar, and the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise in September. * The dollar remained close to a nearly four-month high against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday, after solid U.S. jobs data backed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates as early as September. * Crude oil futures fell on Monday in early Asian trading, touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data from China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the world's second-largest economy. * U.S. short-dated Treasuries yields rose slightly while longer-dated yields fell on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,236.39 (down 0.22 pct) * NSE index 8,564.60 (down 0.28 pct) * Rupee 63.81/82 per dollar (63.7650/7750) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.07 64.20 64.02 64.00-05 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 7* -$14.65 mln Month-to-date** $243.15 mln Year-to-date** $7.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 7 $78.36 mln Month-to-date $289.95 mln Year-to-date $8.20 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 7 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 7 Foreign Banks -4.93 bln Public Sector Banks 3.88 bln Private Sector Banks 13.15 bln Mutual Funds 0.84 bln Others 6.52 bln Primary Dealers -19.45 bln Constituents 12.73 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 9.18% FRB 2015 Redemption Aug 10 62754.00 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1381.68 (5 States) ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 12 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 7 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 24.73 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.66 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)