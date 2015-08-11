GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar lurched higher on Tuesday as China allowed its yuan to fall to levels last seen in 2012, a move that could provide a competitive boost to exports from the world's second largest economy. * The euro extended gains Tuesday on optimism towards Greece sealing a multi billion-euro bailout deal with its lenders, while commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars stood tall thanks to a bounce in the prices of oil and copper. * Oil prices slumped in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a jump in the previous session, underscoring the market view that fundamentals are too weak to warrant a push much higher. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, weighed down by equities rallies on Wall Street and elsewhere as investors bet on possible new policy stimulus to battle China's stock slump and readied for sales of new U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,101.72 (down 0.48 pct) * NSE index 8,525.60 (down 0.46 pct) * Rupee 63.87/88 per dollar (63.81/82) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.42 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $565 million in the spot foreign exchange market in June versus $2.58 billion in May, data from its monthly bulletin showed on Monday. KEY DEALS * India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, four merchant bankers told NewsRise on Monday. The state-run company has invited bids from merchant bankers to set the annual coupon on the bond issue. Bids have to come in by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told NewsRise on Monday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.55 percent on the bonds, they said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to publish monthly trade data for July anytime between Aug. 11 and 17. There is no fixed date and time for the release of this data. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.04 64.20 64.10 64.06-09 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 10* -$2.26 mln Month-to-date** $261.94 mln Year-to-date** $7.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 10 $28.81 mln Month-to-date $318.76 mln Year-to-date $8.22 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 10 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 10 Foreign Banks 25.95 bln Public Sector Banks -31.49 bln Private Sector Banks 2.06 bln Mutual Funds 2.53 bln Others -2.97 bln Primary Dealers 3.88 bln Constituents 4.43 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1381.68 (5 States) ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 12 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 10 * India's cbank says repo bids fall to 19.56 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.61 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)