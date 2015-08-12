GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and emerging currencies tumbled on Wednesday and commodities fell after China allowed the yuan to fall sharply for a second straight day, forcing investors to seek refuge in safe-haven government debt. * The Australian dollar tumbled to its lowest level since 2009 on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank set the midpoint for its yuan at the weakest level since October 2012, firing another salvo in what some fear could be the start of a currency war. * Brent crude prices fell again on Wednesday as oil production hit multi-year highs and as China's currency devaluation continued, triggering concerns over the country's economic health. * The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield slid to a three-month low on Wednesday as Asian financial markets continued to reel after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan, feeding demand for safe-haven assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,866.09 (down 0.84 pct) * NSE index 8,462.35 (down 0.74 pct) * Rupee 64.19/20 per dollar (63.87/88) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.39 pct (7.40 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Rural Electrification Corp has set an annual coupon of 8.37 percent on its issue of bonds maturing in five years, four merchant bankers told NewsRise on Tuesday. * Power Grid Corp of India Ltd has set an annual coupon of 8.41 percent on its issue of separately transferable redeemable principal part bonds maturing in four to 15 years, four merchant bankers told NewsRise on Tuesday. The state-run company has invited commitment bids by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday and is looking to raise at least 10 billion rupees through this bond issue. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to publish monthly trade data for July anytime between Aug. 11 and 17. There is no fixed date and time for the release of this data. * India to release July consumer price inflation data and June industrial output data at 1200 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 64.60 64.78 64.55 64.72-77 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 11* -$114.80 mln Month-to-date** $272.77 mln Year-to-date** $7.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 11 -$91.45 mln Month-to-date $227.31 mln Year-to-date $8.13 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 11 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 11 Foreign Banks 1.53 bln Public Sector Banks -2.00 bln Private Sector Banks 7.28 bln Mutual Funds -6.05 bln Others -2.85 bln Primary Dealers 2.09 bln Constituents 4.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 12 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 11 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 20.26 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.62 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)