GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended early gains on Thursday, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street and from efforts by China's central bank to slow the sharp descent of the yuan. * The dollar struggled early on Thursday after retreating broadly overnight as the yuan's depreciation slowed, with the market awaiting the Chinese currency's daily fixing for clues on how far Beijing will let it slide. * Oil prices were steady early on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. stockpiles and a firm demand outlook, but worries over China's economy continued to weigh. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices fell late on Wednesday, surrendering gains from a safety-bid rally ignited by China allowing its currency to decline, while Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,512.26 (down 1.27 pct) * NSE index 8,349.45 (down 1.33 pct) * Rupee 64.77/78 per dollar (64.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.36 pct (7.39 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise funds through an issue of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told NewsRise on Wednesday. The state-run company is likely to invite coupon bids from merchant bankers on Thursday, they added. * India's Sundaram Finance Ltd plans to raise funds through issue of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers told NewsRise on Wednesday. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.74 percent on these notes, they said. * India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd plans to raise funds selling subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told NewsRise. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9 percent to investors of this issue, they said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to publish monthly trade data for July anytime between Aug. 11 and 17. There is no fixed date and time for the release of this data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's retail inflation cooled to a record low in July and annual growth in industrial production hit a four-month high in June, bringing cheer to investors fretting that gridlock in parliament is stalling reforms. * Top Indian tycoons on Wednesday begged feuding lawmakers to shed differences and approve a tax shake-up that will create one of the world's largest single markets and drive economic growth, as time ran short in a summer parliament sitting. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.22 65.38 65.05 65.31-33 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 12* -$285.50 mln Month-to-date** $174.43 mln Year-to-date** $7.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 12 -$207.19 mln Month-to-date $20.12 mln Year-to-date $7.93 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 12 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 12 Foreign Banks 0.34 bln Public Sector Banks 0.58 bln Private Sector Banks 0.76 bln Mutual Funds -1.00 bln Others -2.02 bln Primary Dealers 1.33 bln Constituents 2.08 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 13 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Aug 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Aug 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Aug 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Aug 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 13 156162.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 13 60000.00 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 12 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 56.62 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.68 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)