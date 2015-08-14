GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were subdued in early trade on Friday, but still on track for a steep weekly loss in the wake of China's shock currency devaluation earlier in the week. * The dollar ticked up slightly on Friday after China's central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the yuan lower for now, easing concerns that a weaker Chinese currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. * U.S. crude oil prices remained close to their lowest in over six years early on Friday, as rising U.S. stockpiles stoked oversupply and on worries over demand from slowing economies in Asia. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and on strong U.S. retail sales data that lifted expectations policymakers will soon raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,549.53 (up 0.14 pct) * NSE index 8,355.85 (up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 65.10/11 per dollar (64.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (7.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.36 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * India's L&T Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent to investors of the issue, they said. * India's Power Finance Corp has set an annual coupon of 8.17 percent on its issue of bonds maturing in three years, five merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The state-run company has also retained commitments worth 5.65 billion rupees for its bonds maturing in one-year seven-month and 29 days and 14.35 billion rupees for bonds of one-year nine-month and three days, bankers added. * India's top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp has awarded to BG Group BG.L a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on Aug. 27, a company executive said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to publish monthly trade data for July anytime between Aug. 11 and 17. There is no fixed date and time for the release of this data. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.42 65.75 65.45 65.57-60 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 13* -$96.01 mln Month-to-date** -$102.36 mln Year-to-date** $7.09 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 13 -$41.47 mln Month-to-date -$21.35 mln Year-to-date $7.88 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 13 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 13 Foreign Banks 48.95 bln Public Sector Banks -93.65 bln Private Sector Banks 30.44 bln Mutual Funds 4.50 bln Others -2.84 bln Primary Dealers 12.60 bln Constituents 15.48 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25 (HARYANA) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 13 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 59.37 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.64 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)