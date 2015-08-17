GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were little changed on Monday as investors' nerves continued to settle after China's surprise yuan devaluation last week, while the dollar held modest gains against the euro after upbeat U.S. economic data. * The dollar started the week on a firmer footing on Monday as traders looked to the prospects of a U.S. rate hike next month while the yen was little moved after data showed Japan's economy shrank in the April-June quarter. * Oil prices fell to near six-year lows on Monday as Japan's economy contracted and producers in the United States added drilling rigs for a fourth straight week despite a recent rout in prices. * Short-term U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, helped by a third straight monthly gain in U.S. producer prices that brightened odds for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as soon as September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,549.53 (up 1.88 pct) * NSE index 8,355.85 (up 1.95 pct) * Rupee 65.00/01 per dollar (65.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.96 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.30 pct) * Call money 6.40/6.50 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.52 65.48 65.38 65.50-55 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 14* $61.96 mln Month-to-date** -$177.98 mln Year-to-date** $7.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 14 $34.46 mln Month-to-date $13.11 mln Year-to-date $7.92 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 14 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 14 Foreign Banks -11.31 bln Public Sector Banks 2.47 bln Private Sector Banks 22.38 bln Mutual Funds 4.40 bln Others 7.20 bln Primary Dealers -25.14 bln Constituents 16.37 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 17 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 17 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 17 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 17 18322.20 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 17 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 17 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 17 37544.46 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 19 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 14 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 25.86 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 19.51 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.62 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)