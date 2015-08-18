GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * European stocks rebounded from last week's heavy selloff on Monday and the dollar rose broadly, with investors reassured by stability in China's yuan exchange rate after it was fixed slightly higher for the second day running. * The dollar held firm against its peers on Tuesday, as focus shifted back to the prospects of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve amid receding concerns that last week's devaluation of China's yuan could spark a global currency war. * Oil prices dipped again in early Asian trading on Tuesday as traders expected lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer, while Asia's weakening economies and high global production raised concerns about oversupply. * U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data showing manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth indicators. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,878.27 (down 0.67 pct) * NSE index 8,477.30 (down 0.48 pct) * Rupee 65.3150/3250 per dollar (65.00/01) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (6.40/6.50 pct) MAJOR EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's debt and foreign exchange markets to remain closed on Tuesday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Wednesday. KEY DEALS * Reliance Communications Ltd, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said it had received non-binding bids from a number of interested buyers for the sale of a majority stake in Reliance Infratel, its tower unit. * India's Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent on these bonds, they said. * Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd. plans to raise up to 6.61 billion rupees selling tax-free bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The state-run financial institution will offer the bonds at an annual coupon of 7.15 percent, they added. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.66 65.88 65.73 65.84-88 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 17* $21.75 mln Month-to-date** -$107.20 mln Year-to-date** $7.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 17 -$1.53 mln Month-to-date $11.58 mln Year-to-date $7.92 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 17 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 17 Foreign Banks 0.99 bln Public Sector Banks -2.81 bln Private Sector Banks 4.82 bln Mutual Funds -1.15 bln Others -1.73 bln Primary Dealers -0.11 bln Constituents 12.36 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 182097.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 50020.00 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 19 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 21 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 17 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 141.47 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 15.44 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)