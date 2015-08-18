GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* European stocks rebounded from last week's heavy selloff
on Monday and the dollar rose broadly, with investors reassured
by stability in China's yuan exchange rate after it was fixed
slightly higher for the second day running.
* The dollar held firm against its peers on Tuesday, as
focus shifted back to the prospects of interest rate hikes by
the Federal Reserve amid receding concerns that last week's
devaluation of China's yuan could spark a global currency war.
* Oil prices dipped again in early Asian trading on Tuesday
as traders expected lower refinery consumption after the U.S.
summer, while Asia's weakening economies and high global
production raised concerns about oversupply.
* U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data showing
manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to
its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness may weigh
on broader U.S. economic growth indicators.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,878.27 (down 0.67 pct)
* NSE index 8,477.30 (down 0.48 pct)
* Rupee 65.3150/3250 per dollar (65.00/01)
* 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.75 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.93 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.29 pct)
* Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (6.40/6.50 pct)
MAJOR EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's debt and foreign exchange markets to remain closed
on Tuesday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Wednesday.
KEY DEALS
* Reliance Communications Ltd, India's
fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said it had received
non-binding bids from a number of interested buyers for the sale
of a majority stake in Reliance Infratel, its tower unit.
* India's Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise funds selling
bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told
Newsrise on Monday. The non-banking finance company will pay an
annual coupon of 8.80 percent on these bonds, they said.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd. plans to raise up to 6.61
billion rupees selling tax-free bonds maturing in 10 years,
three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The state-run
financial institution will offer the bonds at an annual coupon
of 7.15 percent, they added.
Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels)
For live prices see
Open High Low Close
65.66 65.88 65.73 65.84-88
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars)
Aug 17* $21.75 mln
Month-to-date** -$107.20 mln
Year-to-date** $7.08 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 15
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
Aug 17 -$1.53 mln
Month-to-date $11.58 mln
Year-to-date $7.92 bln
Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 17 on
NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 17
Foreign Banks 0.99 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.81 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.82 bln
Mutual Funds -1.15 bln
Others -1.73 bln
Primary Dealers -0.11 bln
Constituents 12.36 bln
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93
(5 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83
(4 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10
(4 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99
(4 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00
(JHARKHAND)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 182097.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 50020.00
==============================================================
For the full monthly inflows table, see:
==============================================================
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 19
Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 21
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG 17
* India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 141.47 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 15.44 bln
rupees
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln
rupees
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)