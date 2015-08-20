GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Concerns about slowing growth in China sent Asian shares to two-year lows and pressured oil prices on Thursday while minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting dented expectations for a rate hike in mid-September. * The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Thursday, having pulled back sharply after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested that policymakers were in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Oil markets opened up weak on Thursday following sharp falls the previous session, with U.S. contracts hovering slightly above $40 per barrel, levels not seen since the credit crunch of 2009, and globally traded Brent tested support at $47. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as plunging oil prices added to concerns about low inflation and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting noted lagging inflation and the weak world economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,931.44 (up 0.36 pct) * NSE index 8,495.15 (up 0.34 pct) * Rupee 65.2650/2750 per dollar (65.3150/3250) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.87 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.30 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.45/7.50 pct) MAJOR EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will inaugurate the country's largest lender State Bank of India's second banking summit where he will answer questions from bank's chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. The conclave will also be attended by finance ministry official Amitabh Kant, other senior RBI officials and senior bankers like ICICI's Chanda Kochhar among others. Event starts at 0345 GMT. KEY DEALS * India's Shriram Transport Finance Co. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. The company plans to offer a coupon of 8.85 percent to investors of the bonds, they said. * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 3.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years and one month, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.5250 percent on these bonds, they said. * India's Sobha Ltd, formerly known as Sobha Developers Ltd., plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. The real estate company will pay an annual coupon of 12.50 percent to investors of this issue, they said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Adani Group is in talks with Japan's Softbank and Foxconn, maker of Apple's iPhone, to secure investment in a $3 billion project to make solar cells and panels in the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. * India's leading mobile phone network operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone India are among 11 companies selected by the country's central bank to help set up "payments banks", aimed at granting millions of citizens access to basic banking. * Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.60 65.66 65.49 65.48-52 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 19* -$65.03 mln Month-to-date** -$104.23 mln Year-to-date** $7.09 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 19 $49.79 mln Month-to-date $61.37 mln Year-to-date $7.97 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 19 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 19 Foreign Banks 3.61 bln Public Sector Banks -2.98 bln Private Sector Banks 2.05 bln Mutual Funds -1.50 bln Others -1.19 bln Primary Dealers 0.09 bln Constituents 3.50 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 182097.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 20 50020.00 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 21 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 19 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 33.96 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.42 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.64 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)