GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell early on Friday, following Wall Street, as fears took hold of a China-led deceleration in global growth. * The dollar withered near six-week lows on Friday, reflecting doubts whether the Federal Reserve will be able to safely raise interest rates next month as once expected, given accumulating signs of stress in many parts of the global economy. * Oil prices resumed their downward trend in early Asian trade on Friday with the U.S. benchmark on track for its eighth weekly decline, pulled lower by weaker global stock markets and concerns over an economic slowdown in China. * U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting offered no firm indication of how soon the Fed may raise interest rates and reducing expectations of a rate hike next month. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,607.82 (down 1.16 pct) * NSE index 8,372.75 (down 1.44 pct) * Rupee 65.54/55 per dollar (65.2650/2750) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.87 pct (6.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 6.60/6.65 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) MAJOR EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data and fortnightly bank credit data at 1130 GMT. KEY DEALS * Indian companies' fund raising through private placements of bonds fell in July from the previous month, data from the Securities & Exchange Board of India showed. For a Newsrise story see, * Steel Authority of India Ltd. plans to raise at least 1.50 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The state-run steel company has invited coupon bids from merchant bankers by 2:30 p.m. IST on Friday, which has a greenshoe option to retain additional funds, they said. * India's L&T Finance Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent to investors of the issue, they said. L&T Finance has received an initial commitment of 300 million rupees. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is stepping up pressure on the central bank to cut rates as the economy struggles and price rises slow, with some bureaucrats working behind the scenes to argue for an immediate cut of as much as 50 basis points. * China's recent stock market pain is proving to be India's gain, with share prices in the south Asian nation reviving as investors who cut their holdings earlier this year switch out of Chinese equity markets and back into India's. * India has approved new guidelines for selection of chief executive officers in mid- and small-sized state-run banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.80 66.00 65.82 65.80-82 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 20* -$153.74 mln Month-to-date** -$148.65 mln Year-to-date** $7.04 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 20 -$2.90 mln Month-to-date $58.47 mln Year-to-date $7.96 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 20 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 20 Foreign Banks -15.37 bln Public Sector Banks 9.28 bln Private Sector Banks -1.95 bln Mutual Funds 6.25 bln Others 7.19 bln Primary Dealers -5.40 bln Constituents 13.26 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 21 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 20 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 32.46 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 14.43 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 65.6148 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)