GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks dived to 3-year lows on Monday as a rout in Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from riskier assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown roiled world markets. * The yen climbed to a six-week peak against the dollar early on Monday and raced to a two-year high on its Australian peer as investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency on heightened risk aversion. * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows on Monday as investors fretted that a slowing Chinese economy will lead to weaker demand amid a global supply surplus. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as rattled investors fled tumbling stock markets for the safety of U.S. bonds, and as traders reduced bets that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in September. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,366.07 (down 0.88 pct) * NSE index 8,299.95 (down 0.87 pct) * Rupee 65.8250/8350 per dollar (65.54/55) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.60/6.65 pct) MAJOR EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is holding its board meeting on Monday. * India is selling a 10 percent stake in state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd as part of its divestment program. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, deputy governor S.S. Mundra, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha, State Bank of India head Arundhati Bhattacharya, ICICI Bank Chief Chanda Kochhar, Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma, Citigroup India head Pramit Jhaveri and UCO Bank chief Arun Kaul at a two-day banking event. Cbank heads of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Poland also to attend. KEY DEALS * India's Tata Sons Ltd plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees through bonds maturing in 5 and 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Friday. The company will offer an annual coupon of 8.55 percent on both the bond issues, they said. * Toyota Financial Services India Ltd has raised 2 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Friday. The motor vehicle finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.53 percent to the investors of these bonds, they said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance ministry is likely to accept a proposal from a special panel to waive retrospective imposition of a controversial minimum alternate tax (MAT) on foreign portfolio investors, domestic media reported, citing government sources. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.30 66.70 66.33 66.63-67 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 21* $354.57 mln Month-to-date** $295.59 mln Year-to-date** $6.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 21 -$27.34 mln Month-to-date $31.13 mln Year-to-date $7.94 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 21 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 21 Foreign Banks -18.12 bln Public Sector Banks 25.55 bln Private Sector Banks 2.14 bln Mutual Funds 4.35 bln Others 7.42 bln Primary Dealers -21.35 bln Constituents 17.71 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 26 Dated bonds xxx bln rupees Aug 28 State Loans 89.50 bln rupees Aug 25 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 21 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 44.06 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.80 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)