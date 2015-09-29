GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares skidded to three-week lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile economy and led to sharp losses on Wall Street. * The yen was broadly firmer early on Tuesday, underpinned by safety flows stemming from a selloff in global equities, a risk-off mood that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies. * Oil prices remained low in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a slide of almost 3 percent the previous session, dragged down as concerns over Asia's economic health mounted and as production remained high. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday as global equity prices fell amid concerns over sluggish economic growth in China and falling commodity prices, ahead of Friday's highly anticipated employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,616.84 (down 0.95 pct) * NSE index 7,795.70 (down 0.93 pct) * Rupee 66.04/05 per dlr (66.1550/1650) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.28 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Shapoorji Pallonji Energy (Gujarat) has raised 500 million rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in two years, 10 months and 15 days, three merchant bankers said on Monday. The power company has issued these bonds at a coupon of 9.87 percent, which will be payable quarterly. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release monetary policy statement at 11 a.m. * RBI Governor to address media at 11:10 a.m. and will hold a post policy conference call with researchers and analysts at 2:30 p.m. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.48 66.75 66.48 66.80-83 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 28* -$98.19 mln Month-to-date** -$707.99 mln Year-to-date** $3.92 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 28* $50.42 mln Month-to-date** -$56.54 mln Year-to-date** $7.89 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 28 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 28 Foreign Banks 12.27 bln Public Sector Banks 15.84 bln Private Sector Banks -24.43 bln Mutual Funds -6.71 bln Others 4.46 bln Primary Dealers -1.42 bln Constituents -1.63 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Sep 30 28466.89 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Sept. 30 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 1 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 28 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 164.13 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.65 trln rupees ($1 = 66.1 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)