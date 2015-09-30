GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian stock markets steadied on Wednesday after sliding to three-year lows but a weak outlook for commodities and persistent concerns about China's economy discouraged most buyers. * Demand for the safe-haven yen eased early on Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a rout and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is likely to remain a feature. * Crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. inventories showed a weekly buildup that far exceeded analyst expectations. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month, as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about weak worldwide growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,778.66 (up 0.63 pct) * NSE index 7,843.30 (up 0.61 pct) * Rupee 66.96/97 per dlr (66.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 7.61 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.82 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Housing and Urban Development Corp or HUDCO has set a cutoff price of 100.01 rupees on its tax-free bonds maturing in 10 years, four merchant bankers said on Tuesday. HUDCO will pay an annual coupon of 7.07 percent on these papers. * India's Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd has raised two billion rupees selling bonds maturing in two years, two merchant bankers said. The non-banking financial company will pay an annual coupon of 8.82 percent on these bonds, the bankers said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release fiscal deficit data for April-Aug period of the current fiscal year on Sept 30 anytime after 2 p.m. * India to release end-June external debt data. * India money supply data to be released by the central bank. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.40 66.49 66.30 66.28-32 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 29* -$168.64 mln Month-to-date** -$810.55 mln Year-to-date** $3.83 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 29* $30.17 mln Month-to-date** -$26.37 mln Year-to-date** $7.92 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 29 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 29 Foreign Banks 119.44 bln Public Sector Banks -114.96 bln Private Sector Banks -41.84 bln Mutual Funds 1.20 bln Others 3.73 bln Primary Dealers 32.43 bln Constituents -32.94 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Sep 30 28466.89 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Sept. 30 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 1 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 29 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 177.65 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.80 trln rupees ($1 = 66 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)