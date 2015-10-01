GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, drawing strength from overnight gains in global equities markets following their weakest quarter in four years, and a China factory activity survey that came in slightly better than initially expected. * The dollar firmed slightly on Thursday on relief a set of China manufacturing surveys were just a smidgen better than some had expected, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. * Crude oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday as demand was estimated to have remained strong despite slowing economic growth in Asia, and as Russian and western air campaigns in Syria worried markets. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as Wall Street rallied on confidence in the U.S. economy after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 200,000 jobs. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,154.83 (up 1.46 pct) * NSE index 7,948.90 (up 1.35 pct) * Rupee 65.5825/5925 per dlr (65.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 7.54 pct (7.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.76 pct (6.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise 3.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.38 percent on the bonds, they said. * India's Syndicate Bank has raised 10 billion rupees selling Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years, National Security Depository Ltd website showed. The state-run lender will pay an annual coupon of 8.58 percent to investors of this issue, which closed for subscription on Sep. 28. * Toyota Financial Services India Ltd has raised 2.00 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in three years, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed. The motor vehicle finance company will pay a semi-annual coupon of 8.133 percent to investors of these bonds. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Raghuram Rajan will speak at an event organised by the Forex Association of India at 10 a.m. (0430 GMT). * India-Nikkei manufacturing PMI to be released at 0500 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.10 66.07 65.90 65.90-95 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 30* $17.63 mln Month-to-date** -$978.44 mln Year-to-date** $3.66 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 30* -$1.52 mln Month-to-date** -$27.89 mln Year-to-date** $7.91 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 30 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 30 Foreign Banks -14.87 bln Public Sector Banks 2.84 bln Private Sector Banks 34.97 bln Mutual Funds -13.55 bln Others -10.65 bln Primary Dealers 1.26 bln Constituents 10.34 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 1 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 30 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 90.37 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.74 trln rupees ($1 = 66 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)