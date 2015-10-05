GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose early on Monday after the prospect of an imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve faded after Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data. * The dollar nursed losses on Monday, edging away from a nearly two-week low against a basket of currencies marked in the previous session after weak U.S. jobs data led traders to pare bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates as early as this month. * Crude prices edged up on Monday after Russia said it was prepared to meet other producers to discuss the situation in the global oil market, while a report showed a fifth weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in 5-1/2 weeks as a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report for September reduced economists' expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,220.95 (up 0.25 pct) * NSE index 7,950.90 (up 0.03 pct) * Rupee 65.51/52 per dlr (65.5825/5925) * 10-year bond yield 7.56 pct (7.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.76 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 6.40/6.45 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.98 65.87 65.58 65.57-60 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 1* $7.39 mln Month-to-date** (Sept) -$978.44 mln Year-to-date** $3.70 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 1* $29.92 mln Month-to-date** $29.92 mln Year-to-date** $7.94 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 1 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 1 Foreign Banks -39.53 bln Public Sector Banks 44.29 bln Private Sector Banks 0.43 bln Mutual Funds 18.93 bln Others 14.41 bln Primary Dealers -38.53 bln Constituents 12.32 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 7 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 1 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 150.81 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.74 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)